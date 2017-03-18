Lumberjacks chop Storm, 9-1

Kearney, Neb. – Muskegon Lumberjacks forwards Austin Albrecht and Mikael Hakkarainen had hat tricks and the Tri-City Storm lost, 9-1, Friday at the Viaero Center. Nicholas Nardella scored with seven minutes left in the third, assisted by Garrett Hall, to cut the deficit to eight.

Nardella has two goals and seven points in his first USHL season. Coincidentally, Nardella’s first goal came January 6, 2017 in a 9-1 Storm victory over Des Moines.

Muskegon scored five goals in the second frame. Eric Dop made 12 saves and allowed five goals before being replaced by Harrison Feeney. After Feeney gave up four goals in his Storm debut, Dop came back into the game and made the final four saves to finish with 16 stops. Lumberjacks goalie Keith Petruzzelli denied 18 shots in the win.

Tri-City’s Joey Cipollone played his first USHL game.

The Storm’s power play was 0-for-6. Muskegon scored two power-play goals on three chances.

Albrecht scored his first Lumberjacks goal with eight minutes left in the first. Tri-City killed a Muskegon power play late in the frame and trailed, 1-0, after the first.

In the second, Mikael Hakkarianen and Albrecht each potted a pair of goals. Austin Alger chipped in with his 16th of the campaign. Feeney replaced Dop with 5:52 remaining in the second. Dop came back in at 5:36 of the third.

The Storm scored its only goal when Hall pitched the puck to Nardella at the left circle. Gathering on the forehand, the right-handed shot ripped it in with 7:18 left in the game. Hall has two points in nine Tri-City games.

