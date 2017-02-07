Lyle Sittler, 74, Dies; Personified Husker Core Values

The starting center for Bob Devaney’s first three Nebraska football teams – and first three teams that launched the Huskers’ national record of 354 consecutive home football game sellouts – died last week at age 74. Lyle Sittler, a native of rural Martell, Neb., earned a full football scholarship after graduating from Crete (Neb.) High School in 1960.



Sittler went on to become a Husker co-captain in 1964, a Nebraska Football Hall of Fame inductee in 1999, a first-team All-Big Eight Conference selection and an honorable mention All-America honoree. He also earned the coveted Tom Novak Award for exemplifying courage and determination despite all odds.

“I was saddened to hear of the passing of Lyle Sittler, who’s a true Husker legend,” said Keith Zimmer, Nebraska’s Senior Associate Athletic Director for Life Skills and the N Club. “Lyle and his wife, Alice, enjoyed many of our N Club events. He was a proud Husker alum and a very proud grandfather who attended many youth sporting events to support his grandchildren. Lyle is synonymous with the core values we embrace with Nebraska Athletics….Integrity, Trust, Respect, Teamwork and Loyalty.”

A Celebration of Life will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Grace United Methodist Church in Crete. Family also will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 at Grace United.

Family members will be wearing Husker red in honor of Lyle, and they encourage all to honor him in that manner if they desire. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family for future designation. Contributions can be sent to the family or Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S.14th Street, Lincoln.