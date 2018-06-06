Magdaleno Pitches Gem To Beat Reds

GOTHENBURG – Gothenburg Melons Pitcher, Carlos Magdaleno, went the distance on the mound as the Melons won their fourth in a row knocking of the Cozad Reds Seniors 7-3 on Tuesday night.

The Reds struck first, in the top of the First Inning on hits by Adam Cole and Jacob Engel to plate three runs during that stanza. Madgaleno struggled in the inning hitting a batter and walking one, as he faced eight batters in the inning. However, he then settled down, only allowing two hits, walking two and striking out nine in the game’s last six innings.

Maddux Myer was on the hill for the Reds. He battled for 4 2/3 innings giving up four earned runs while taking the loss for the Cozad. Conner Westcoat finished up the game for Cozad giving up only one earned run in relief.

Brady Harrison hit a triple in the third inning on one of the more solid hits of the game for Gothenburg. The Reds, Kaleb Gibbens ripped a double in the sixth inning off of Magdaleno, but was stranded at third base.

Magdaleno also garnered two hits, he was the only player on either team that had a multiple hit game.

The Melons improve to 5-3 and Red fall to 1-4. The two will play again June 21 and you can hear that game on KAMI Country Legends.

Click here to listen to the game.