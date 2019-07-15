Maher To Help With Flood Relief Efforts

Kearney- Dallas Cowboys standout and former Kearney High and Husker kicker Brett Maher is coming back to Kearney this week to help with a couple of flood relief efforts. On Wednesday two different events will take place. The first is a chance for area youth to meet with with Maher at the Kearney High football field where they can take photos, receive autographs, ask questions, have lunch and just hang around with the Cowboys kicker. Non-perishable food items are being requested for admission to this meet-and-greet opportunity. Free-will donations are welcomed and encouraged. All food items and proceeds will be directed to flood relief and support groups. Start time is 10:30 am and the event will run until noon. Lunch will be provided by First National Bank of Kearney and served noon-1 p.m.

The second event Wednesday takes place 6-8:30 p.m. at Fanatics Sports Bar. The meet and greet event will feature a drawing and auction items, and autograph and photo opportunities. Items available will include game tickets, autographed memorabilia and more. There will be also be a free-will donation meal provided by Fanatics Sports Bar and CashWa Distribution. Non-perishable food items also will be accepted at that time.