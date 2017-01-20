Mandelko Lands DC Job At Buena Vista

Buena Vista head football coach Grant Mollring continues to fill out the remainder of his coaching staff with the additions of Jake Mandelko and Kyle Otineru. Mandelko will serve as the team’s defensive coordinator with Otineru named the team’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator. Both have recently coached with Mollring at Hastings College.

The Lexington native was a four-year safety while playing collegiate football at Nebraska-Kearney. He served as a team captain as a senior in 2009 while also earning Division II All-American honors. He was a two-time First Team All-District (2008 & 2009) and First Team All-Rock Mountain Athletic Conference in 2009.

Following a strong collegiate career, he went on to serve as a graduate assistant coach at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from 2011-14. During that time, he helped coached the defensive backs and served in a defensive quality control capacity. His teams were consistently rated in the top of the country in pass efficiency defense.

Mandelko then moved on and had spent the last two years serving as the defensive coordinator at Hastings College before moving onto BVU. He also served as defensive backs coach and a recruiting coordinator for the Broncos.