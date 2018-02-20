Marhenke’s 22 Not Enough, Ogallala Advances

NORTH PLATTE – The top-seeded Cozad Haymakers ran into a determined, hot shooting Ogallala Indian team falling 65-54 in the first round of the C1-11 sub district.

Ogallala led from the outset and managed to answer every Cozad run. It was 16-12 at the end of the first quarter, 30-22 at halftime, and 51-39 at the end of the third quarter. During that time, the Haymakers cut into the lead, getting with in three or four points. However, big shots by Clayton Murphy who scored 20 points on two consecutive nights, and Adam Kroeger, kept the Indians out front.

The Haymakers were playing short handing without point guard Dillon Geiser. Starting in his place, freshman, Kadyn Marhenke had a great night scoring 22 points to lead all scorers. Trestian Siemering was the only other Haymaker in double-figures with 12. The three-point shooting, long a staple for Cozad, was missing mostly tonight, with credit going to Ogallala’s perimeter defense.

The loss ends a remarkable year for the Haymakers as they finish 18-6.

Ogallala moves on and will face Chase County who knocked off Hershey 65-55.