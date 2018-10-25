Martinez Earns Big National Honor

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez earned another weekly honor for his performance against Minnesota, as he was selected as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week on Thursday. Martinez shined in Nebraska’s 53-28 victory over Minnesota, leading a Nebraska offense that put together its highest point total ever in a Big Ten Conference game. Martinez completed 25-of-29 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for another 125 yards and a touchdown. Martinez’s 401 yards of total offense marked his third 400-yard total offense effort in the past four weeks and he has already tied the Nebraska career record for 400-yard games.

Jayson Jorgensen and Sean Callahan discuss the impressive performance by Martinez on the weekly HuskerChat.

In the passing game, Martinez’s 25-of-29 effort against the Gophers set a Nebraska record for best completion percentage in a game with a minimum of 20 attempts. The previous record was held by Dave Humm and stood for 44 years. The 86.2 percent completion percentage was also the best in the country this season for any quarterback with more than 25 pass attempts. Martinez’s effort paced Nebraska to 659 yards of total offense, the Huskers’ most since the 2014 season opener against Florida Atlantic. It was Nebraska’s highest total offense output in a Big Ten Conference game and its most in any conference game since 2007 against Kansas State. In addition to his Manning honor, Martinez was earlier recognized by the Big Ten as its Co-Freshman of the Week and by the College Football Performance Awards as the CFPA Co-National Performer of the Week. Martinez and the Huskers will take on Bethune-Cookman Saturday at 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium.