Martinez Earns Big Ten Honor

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez was honored Monday as co-Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Martinez shined in Nebraska’s 53-28 victory over Minnesota, leading a Nebraska offense that put together its highest point total ever in a Big Ten Conference game. Martinez shared the honor with Purdue freshman receiver Rondale Moore. Martinez completed 25-of-29 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for another 125 yards and a touchdown. Martinez’s 401 yards of total offense marked his third 400-yard total offense effort in the past four weeks and he has already tied the Nebraska career record for 400-yard games. NU will host Bethune Cookman.