Max Country broadcast schedule for 2018-19 announced

SEWARD, Neb. – Concordia University Athletics and 104.9 Max Country (KTMX-FM) have announced their broadcast schedule of Bulldog athletic events for the 2018-19 academic year. The slate includes a combined 73 regular-season broadcasts and 39 Bulldog Coaches Shows. Max Country also carries select postseason contests. This will mark the fourth season of Concordia’s partnership with Max Country, the official radio home of Bulldog Athletics.

The two sides publicly announced a new three-year agreement at the Bulldog Golf Classic at York Country Club on July 27. The new contract extends a partnership that began with the 2015-16 campaign. Max Country, based out of York, Neb., has been the hub for live Concordia football, volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball since the fall of 2015. Additionally, 104.9 hosts the Bulldog Coaches Show every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Tyler Cavalli will again serve as the voice of Bulldog football and basketball and as the host of the weekly coaches’ show. Cavalli enters his third season handling play-by-play for both Concordia hoops squads. This will be his second year calling the action for Bulldog football. For the second year in a row, Roger Fitzke will be the color commentator alongside Cavalli. Meanwhile, former Bulldog softball coach Frank Greene is getting set to call volleyball action for the fourth-consecutive year on Max Country.

The Concordia Sports Network will continue to provide free live video webcasts that can be accessed via http://www.cune.edu/ athletics/watch-bulldogs for the bulk of varsity home events. CSN will incorporate the audio feed from 104.9 Max Country into its webcasts for football, men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball.

The reach of Max Country radio extends from the city of York and covers all of Lincoln and stretches nearly as far east as Omaha. It swings west into the Grand Island and Hastings areas. It travels as far north as Columbus and carries down south to Beatrice. Those not in the radio coverage area can tune in online or from their mobile devices by downloading the Max Country radio app.

If interested in partnering with Concordia athletics for radio sponsorships, please contact Devin Smith or Angela Muller in the athletic department. The main athletic line is 402-643-7328.

104.9 Max Country is owned by the Nebraska Rural Radio Association. The station plays classic country songs and also features local high school sports coverage.