McCook and Lexington Split Games

MCCOOK- Lexington journeyed to McCook on Tuesday evening for a girl’s and boy’s doubleheader between the two B-7 subdistrict teams. Both contests went down to the wire with standout performances in each contest.

In the girl’s game, McCook won over the Minutemaids 41-39. McCook was doing their best to get production amongst their entire squad, but senior Mackenzie Smith carried the Lady Bison in the first half with 17 points as the teams went into intermission with the score reading 22-21 in favor of McCook. Lexington fought back into the game with tough defense and heading into the final period, the teams were tied at 29-29. In the final quarter, McCook outscored Lexington 12-10 as sophomore Liviya Weir scored eight points in the period for the Lady Bison.

McCook was led by Smith with 18 points and the Minutemaids were paced by Courtney Hanson with 13 points. This was the first contest back for Hanson since her injury on November 30th. McCook moves to 6-7 and will play Gothenburg on Monday in the Southwest Conference Tournament. Lexington falls to 2-14 and will face Cozad on Thursday. That game can be heard on KAMI Country Legends with pregame set for 5:50 P.M.

In the boy’s game, Lexington won 55-47. It was a game in which McCook couldn’t find an answer for Nick Saiz as he poured in 25 points and 11 those came in the first quarter. Saiz didn’t stop there as in the second period he scored six and Lexington led 30-24 at halftime. In the second half Lexington used a steady offensive and defensive attack to outscore McCook 25-23 to seal the win.

Saiz paced the Minutemen with 25 points and DJ Gross had 12 points for McCook. Lexington is 8-7 and will take on Cozad on Thursday that can be heard on KAMI Country Legends following the girl’s game. McCook falls to 6-6 and will battle Cozad on Monday in the Southwest Conference Tournament.