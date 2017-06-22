McCook Beats Lexington In Juniors Action

Lexington-A five run 3rd inning helped McCook beat the Pinnacle Bank Juniors of Lexington 10-0 on Tuesday in four innings. McCook broke the game open with that strong inning They tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the fourth. The game was called in the bottom of the fourth inning due to lightning. Lexington had its chances but stranded nine runners on base. Kaleb Gillen picked up the win for McCook as he went the first three innings. Wally Fitzsimmons led McCook with a couple of hits. Drake Taylor took the loss for Lexington as Pinnacle Bank is now 6-13 on the year, McCook is 11-9. Click here to listen to the podcast of the game. McCook also won the Senior games on Wednesday which were played in McCook. They downed Pinnacle Bank 16-4 and 10-3.

In other action on Wednesday,

Bridge Street Auto Bandit Juniors of Overton beat Curtis Maywood 13-4 and 11-2

Broken Bow Seniors took care of Imperial 17-5 in 5 innings