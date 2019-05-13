McCook’s Molly Sughroue Wins Big 12 Title

NORMAN, Oklahoma -Oklahoma State’s Molly Sughroue, was a champion at the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships at John Jacobs Track and Field Complex in Oklahoma this weekend. The native of McCook won the 1,500 meter race. It was her first outdoor Big 12 title and her sixth overall conference crown with a time of 4:18.57. “Molly is just a tenacious, ferocious competitor,” head coach Dave Smith said. “She was saying she wished she would have closed faster… she only closed in 63 (seconds). But I said, Molly, if someone was ahead of you and would have closed in 62, you would have closed in 61. It doesn’t matter to her, she’s just going to be better.” Sughroue will now get set for the NCAA national meet.