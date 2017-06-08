McDermott staying at Creighton, not taking job at Ohio State

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-241105 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | June 8, 2017
Courtesy/AP. Creighton head coach Greg McDermott in action during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Butler, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

OMAHA, Neb. – Creighton coach Greg McDermott says he is staying with the Bluejays after a report he was offered the job at Ohio State.

ESPN first reported Wednesday night that McDermott met with Ohio State officials on Wednesday and was offered the job, which opened Monday when Thad Matta resigned.

McDermott tweeted Thursday, “I’m blessed and honored to be the coach at Creighton…..and am looking forward to many more great years in Omaha!”

McDermott is 166-82 with four NCAA Tournament appearances in seven seasons at Creighton. The Bluejays started 18-1 last season, finished 25-10 and were ranked as high as No. 7.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
