McMenamin nets overtime winner against former team



Kearney, NE. – The Tri-City Storm won in thrilling fashion on Friday night at the Viaero Center as Connor McMenamin netted an overtime game winning goal to give the Storm a 5-4 win over the Sioux City Musketeers. Tyler Madden scored the game tying goal with less than three minutes to play to push the game to an overtime finish. The goal from McMenamin marked the second consecutive overtime game winning tally from the Storm at a home game. In the prior home contest on December 16th, Filip Forsmark netted an overtime winner for Tri-City. McMenamin skated in 47 games last season with the Sioux City Musketeers, and was acquired by the Storm in a trade last season.

The Tri-City Storm returned to home ice on Friday night following back to back losses to Green Bay on the road the prior weekend. Although the Storm secured 1 of a possible 4 points in the standings during that weekend, the two loses marked the first time this season that Tri-City had dropped back to back games. Friday night at the Viaero Center the Storm looked to get back to their winning ways.

The lone goal of the first period was scored at the 12:06 mark of the opening frame by Sioux City’s Dylan Mills. Tri-City would quickly get on the board only 33 seconds into the 2nd period. Tyler Ward scored his 7th of the year and started the Storm scoring. After allowing the opening goal of the game, Tri-City would go on to score three unanswered goals in the 2nd period. Ward’s goal was assisted by Connor McMenamin. At 12:06 of the period, Tri-City would strike again and take a one goal lead. Blais Richartz scored his 5th of the season, with Filip Forsmark and Jace Foskey picking up assists on the tally. Jack Summers added to the Storm lead at the 15:29 mark of the 2nd period as he scored his 1st goal of the season, and 2ndof his career. The Summers goal was assisted by Adam Goodsir and Noah Weber. The secondary assist for Weber was his 1st point this season with the Storm. The Sioux City Musketeers would fight back with a late 2nd period goal from Ryan Leibold to bring the game back to within one goal entering the 3rd period.

Sioux City tied the game up at 3-3 in the 3rd period when Bauer Neudecker scored his 1st goal of the season. Micah Miller added another goal for the Musketeers less than a minute later and gave Sioux City a 4-3 lead. Tri-City would trail for much of the 3rd period and went into the final three minutes of the game needing a goal to force overtime. Tyler Madden tied the game up for the Storm with just over two minutes remaining in regulation time. Madden’s goal was assisted by Jack Summers and would set up a frantic finish on Friday night.

A three on three overtime period would produce a tiebreaker in a 4-4 tie. Connor McMenamin skated down the ice and buried his third goal of the season to give the Storm the victory. The goal was assisted by Jack Summers, who picked up three points in the Storm win. Summers netted his first goal of the season, and recorded an assist on both the game tying and game winning goals.

Jake Barczewski recorded the victory in goal for the Storm, improving to 4-3-0-1 on the season. Barczewski stopped 19 of 23 shots in the win. He is expected to start his 7th consecutive game for the Storm tomorrow night.

Tri-City (18-7-0-1) plays the 2nd game of a four game home stand tomorrow night against in state rival Omaha. Puck drop is at 7:35PM. Tickets are still available online or by calling (308) 338-8144.