Melons Down Pinnacle Bank

For a second time this season Gothenburg (10-7) downed Pinnacle Bank of Lexington (4-17) in Senior Legion baseball action as the Melons won it 6-2 on Friday night. Gothenburg scored two runs in the first and three more in the 2nd. Lexington had five base runners in the first two innings but could never come up with the key hit. Matt Zimbleman drove in three for the Melons. Jaxon Fagot went 2-3 for Lexington. Jordan Rossell earned the win for Gothenburg. He allowed just one hit and and one run over three innings, while he struck out five. Carols Magdaleno was impressive in relief as he went four innings and he struck out nine. Drake Taylor took the loss for Lexington.