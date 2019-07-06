class="post-template-default single single-post postid-394348 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"
Melons Down Pinnacle Bank | KRVN Radio

Melons Down Pinnacle Bank

BY Jayson Jorgensen | July 6, 2019
Home News Regional Sports
Melons Down Pinnacle Bank

For a second time this season Gothenburg (10-7) downed Pinnacle Bank of Lexington (4-17)  in Senior Legion baseball action as the Melons won it 6-2 on Friday night. Gothenburg scored two runs in the first and three more in the 2nd. Lexington had five base runners in the first two innings but could never come up with the key hit. Matt Zimbleman drove in three for the Melons. Jaxon Fagot went 2-3 for Lexington.  Jordan Rossell earned the win for Gothenburg. He allowed just one hit and and one run over three innings, while he struck out five. Carols Magdaleno was impressive in relief as he went four innings  and he struck out nine. Drake Taylor took the loss for Lexington.

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments