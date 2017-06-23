(Audio) Melons Get Revenge Against Cozad

COZAD – Brady Harrison scattered three hits and one run for Gothenburg over six innings to get the win 6-1, over Cozad in Junior American Legion baseball Thursday evening. He also struck out nine while only walking one. Matt Zimbleman pitched the last inning to close out the win for the Melons. Neither team hit the ball particularly well as they combined for seven hits. However, Cozad’s six errors were their undoing. Gothenburg scored four runs in an error-filled second inning and that proved to be all the cushion they would night on this night. Kris Pearson scored two runs for the Melons, while no one had a multi-hit game for either team. Spencer Pleschourt took the loss on the mound for Cozad as the Reds fall to 6-5 on the season. The Melons improve to 11-5 as they get bounced back against Cozad who had beaten them badly back on June 6th. Click here to listen to the podcast.