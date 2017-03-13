Meyers Named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week

Lincoln – Following a complete-game shutout against Western Carolina on Sunday, Nebraska junior left-handed pitcher Jake Meyers was named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week by the conference office on Monday afternoon.

In the first complete-game shutout of his career, Meyers was dominant on the mound for the second straight week. The Omaha native went a career-high 9.0 innings and allowed five hits and one walk, while striking out four. Meyers was efficient, needing 104 pitches for the complete game, and needed 10 pitches or less in an inning four times. Last week against previously unbeaten Arizona Meyers tossed 5.0 innings in a 1-0 shutout of the 2016 national runners up.

Following a leadoff double in the fourth, Meyers retired 18 of the final 20 Catamounts he faced. Meyers sat WCU down in order in the fifth, seventh and eighth innings, and needed just six pitches to get through the eighth.

The Catamounts never had more than one runner on base all afternoon and had a runner in scoring position just twice.

Meyers is the first Husker to record a complete-game shutout since May of last season when Matt Waldron did it against Penn State. Monday marks the first time Meyers has been named Big Ten Pitcher of the week and is the first Husker pitcher to earn the award since Waldron did last season.