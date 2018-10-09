MIAA Basketball Media Days

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska Kearney men’s basketball team has been picked ninth (media) and 10th (coaches) the MIAA preseason polls. The polls were released today in conjunction with “Media Day” at the College Basketball Experience in Kansas City. Head coaches vote on the makeup of the coaches’ poll and cannot vote for their own team.

UNK, which begins official practice this coming Monday, October 15th, went 16-14 (11-8) in 2017-18, tying for fifth in the MIAA standings and reaching the conference tournament quarterfinals. Head coach Kevin Lofton returns six letterwinners from that squad, as well as a redshirt, with the newcomers being three transfers and four freshmen.

In the preseason coaches’ poll, the Lopers tallied 66 points to trail Lincoln (68) and Lindenwood (87). Missouri Southern State (157 points; six first place) edged NW Missouri State (155; seven first place) as the favorite. The media pegged UNK (123) a spot higher than the Lincoln Blue Tigers (119). NW Missouri is the favorite here (262; six first place) with MSSU a very close second (261; 10 first place).

UNK begins its 2018-19 season on November 9-10 in Bethany, Okla. The home opener is set for Saturday, November 17, against Colorado-Colorado Springs.

Media Poll

1. Northwest Missouri State (6) 262 points 2. Missouri Southern State (10) 261 points 3. Washburn (3) 237 points 4. Central Missouri 225 points 5. Pittsburg State (1) 212 points 6. Fort Hays State (1) 208 points 7. Central Oklahoma 163 points 8. Lindenwood 150 points 9. UNK 123 points 10. Lincoln 119 points 11. Emporia State 79 points 12. Missouri Western State 66 points 13. Southwest Baptist 65 points 14. Northeastern State 35 points

Coaches Poll

1. Missouri Southern State (6) 157 points 2. Northwest Missouri State (7) 155 points 3. Washburn (1) 132 points 4. Central Missouri 128 points 5. Central Oklahoma 118 points Pittsburg State 118 points 7. Fort Hays State 104 points 8. Lindenwood 87 points 9. Lincoln 68 points 10. UNK 66 points 11. Emporia State 47 points 12. Northeastern State 40 points 13. Southwest Baptist 30 points 14. Missouri Western State 24 points

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska Kearney women’s basketball team has been picked ninth (media and coaches) in the MIAA preseason polls.

The polls were released today in conjunction with “Media Day” at the College Basketball Experience in Kansas City. Head coaches vote on the makeup of the coaches’ poll and cannot vote for their own team.

UNK, which begins official practice this coming Monday, October 15, went 21-7 (13-6) in 2017-18, finishing fourth in the MIAA standings and reaching the conference tournament. Head coach Carrie Eighmey returns three letterwinners (two starters) from that squad with the newcomers being three transfers and seven freshmen.

In the preseason coaches’ poll, the Lopers tallied 73 points to trail Lindenwood (90) and perennial power Pittsburg State (104). Defending national champion Central Missouri (169 points; 13 first place) is the favorite but Fort Hays State (154; one first place) is close behind.

The media poll finds the Lopers with 146 points, 13 behind Missouri Western State. UCM (291; 20 first place) and FHSU (265; one first place) are again the favorites.

UNK begins its 2018-19 season on Tuesday, October 23, with an exhibition game at Creighton. After another exhibition on Saturday, November 3 (Nebraska), the regular season gets underway November 9-10 in Wayne. The Lopers will face Minnesota-Crookston and Chadron State that weekend.

Media Poll

1. Central Missouri (20) 291 points 2. Fort Hays State (1) 265 points 3. Washburn 220 points 4. Emporia State 216 points 5. Pittsburg State 203 points 6. Central Oklahoma 177 points Lindenwood 177 points 8. Missouri Western State 159 points 9. UNK 146 points 10. Southwest Baptist 113 points 11. Missouri Southern State 88 points 12. Northwest Missouri State 68 points 13. Northeastern State 59 points 14. Lincoln 23 points

Coaches Poll