MIAA Cross Country Preseason Poll Announced

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney cross country teams are picked fourth (men) and fifth (women) in the 2018 MIAA preseason coaches polls.

Head coaches vote on the makeup of the poll and cannot vote for their own squad. The Loper men, who finished fourth at the 2017 MIAA Championships and were sixth out of 27 schools at the Central Regional, tallied 72 points and one of the 11 first place votes. Missouri Southern State (94 points; four first place votes) is the heavy favorite with Central Missouri and Lindenwood both receiving 75 points and three first place nods.

Four of UNK’s seven regional entries return led by DeWeese junior Corbin Hansen and Scottsbluff junior Shane Burkey.

On the women’s side, Kearney garnered 99 points to just come in ahead of Washburn (95). With 143 points and 11 of the 13 first place votes, Pitt State is the heavy favorite with Southwest Baptist (121; one first place) second. The other teams ahead of the Lopers are Missouri Southern State (113; one first place) and Fort Hays State (113; one first place).

Last season UNK was 12th out of 32 schools at regionals and finished fifth at the MIAA meet. The top returners include Holdrege senior Gabby Gracia, Kearney junior Lacie Lindner and Imperial sophomore Destiny Reinke.

The Lopers have its only home event of the fall next Friday, August 31, at Meadowlark Hills G.C. UNK will hold a “Team Trial” beginning at 7 p.m.

Men’s Poll 1. Missouri Southern State 94 (4) T-2. Central Missouri 75 (3) T-2. Lindenwood 75 (3) 4. Nebraska Kearney 72 (1) T-5. Fort Hays State 54 T-5. Pittsburg State 54 7. Emporia State 52 8. Washburn 46 9. NW Missouri State 44 10. Southwest Baptist 28 11. Missouri Western State 11

