MIAA Officially Adds Two New Schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The MIAA announced today (July 1, 2019) that Newman University and Rogers State University have officially been added as associate members for the 2019-2020 season. With the addition, the Association has 12 full-time members and two associate members in the states of Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and Oklahoma. In February 2018 it was it was announced that NU would join the MIAA in all sports with the start of the 2019-20 calendar; RSU came aboard in October 2018 when their announcement was made. Both were members of the now-defunct Heartland Conference. “We are excited that Newman and Rogers State are joining us as associate members and look forward to them competing for MIAA Championships. Both institutions have competed against many MIAA members in non-conference contests and their geographical locations make them an ideal fit to join one of the best conferences in NCAA Division II,” stated MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy.

Newman was founded in 1933 and is located in Wichita, Kansas with an enrollment of approximately 1,200 students. The Jets have competed as an associate member in MIAA wrestling since 2013. They have 13 other NCAA sports that will now compete as MIAA associate members. Rogers State was founded in 1909 and is located in Claremore, Oklahoma with an enrollment of approximately 4,300 students. The Hillcats offer 14 NCAA Championship sports that will compete as MIAA associate members. RSU added athletics in 2005 and was approved for NCAA Division II membership in 2011 after competing in the NAIA.