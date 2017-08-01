MIAA Preseason Football Poll Released

Kearney, Neb. – The MIAA has released the preseason football coaches and media polls for the upcoming 2017 season. The polls were released Tuesday morning as a part of MIAA Media Day at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City. In the coaches poll, UNK tallied 17 points to come in 12th and trail Northeastern State (31) and Missouri Southern State (24). Two-time defending national champion Northwest Missouri State is first (118 points) as they picked up nine of the 12 first place votes. Emporia, the 2016 region runner up, is second (108 points; two first place) with Central Missouri third (106; one first place).

The media poll gave UNK 52 points with Northeastern coming in 11th (102). Northwest also leads this poll (464 points; 36 of 39 first place votes) with ESU second (421) and UCM (383) third. In 2017, the Lopers are at Emporia week two, host Northwest week three and host UCM week six. UNK begins the 2017 season on Thursday, September 1st, vs. Missouri Western. The Lopers are set to begin fall camp next Monday, August 7th. At this time, just under 120 players are expected to report.