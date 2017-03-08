Miles Receives Another Year

Nebraska Head Men’s Basketball coach Tim Miles will return for a 6th season. Shortly after Nebraska’s loss in overtime to Penn State in the opening round of the Big Ten tournament Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst tweeted that Miles would be back. Miles has just one winning season in his five years as coach in Lincoln. The last three seasons have seen the Huskers slump down the stretch. Today’s loss was the fifth in a row for the Big Red, who ended the season with just 12 wins. In the post game press conference, Miles said he was told by Eichorst before the game that he would return. Miles guided NU to the NCAA tournament in his second year as head coach but the program hasn’t done much since.