Milford Knocks Cozad Out At District Finals

WOOD RIVER – The Milford Eagles and Cozad Haymakers met on Monday to decide the C1-6. The Eagles jumped out early and never looked back winning 58-35.

It was 14-7 after the first quarter led by Nate Mensik. Mensik, Bragan Meyer and Grant Jakub all finished in double-figures for Milford. The Eagles used a tough 1-3-1 zone defense to stifled the Haymaker offense most of the night. Cozad scored eight points in the second quarter and seven points in the third quarter.

Adam Cole led the way for Cozad with 10 points. With the loss the Haymakers end the season with a very successful 19-7 record.