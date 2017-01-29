Minden and Broken Bow Claim SWC Tournament Titles

KEARNEY – The Minden Whippets notched another Southwest Conference Championship with a 65-31 win over Cozad on Saturday. Husker recruit Taylor Kissinger scored 30 points on 27 shots to pace the Whippets who are now 13-7. Cozad was close through the first quarter and a half, but couldn’t keep up with Minden’s offense. The Haymakers hurt their cause by turning the ball over 22 times which limited the number of shots they could take. Minden had a 14 point lead at half and expanded that to 31 by the end of the third. Sarah Yocom led the way for Cozad with 12 points, Brenna Dugan added six points. Cozad drops to 9-10 on the year after winning five of their last six games.

KEARNEY – Broken Bow pulled off one of the upsets of the season as they knocked Gothenburg from the ranks of the undefeated with a 40-38 win to claim the Southwest Conference Tournament Championship. The Swedes had just beaten the Indians last week in Broken Bow. Tanner Linn led the way for the Indians with 12 points, but it was their defense that won this game for them. They held Gothenburg to 24% shooting and did not give up a three-pointer. In fact, the Swedes started the game 0-14 shooting. Dawson Graham finished with 14 points to lead the Swedes after scoring 34 the previous night. Collin Hahn was also in double-figures with 12. The Indians move to 14-4 with the win, Gothenburg falls to 18-1. Its the first SWC title for Broken Bow since 2006.