The Minden Whippets are once again headed to the Class C1 state volleyball tournament in Lincoln. The Whippets claimed the C1-6 District title last week. KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen spoke with head coach Ed Rowse about Minden’s year. Click here for the interview. Minden who is 23-11 on the year, plays top seeded Wahoo at 1:30pm at Lincoln North Star high school.