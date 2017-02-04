Minden Girls Roll, Cozad Boys Sweep

MINDEN – The Minden girls jumped out to a 20-0 lead and cruised to a 59-15 win over Cozad Friday night. The Haymaker boys dealt the Whippets their second straight loss as Cozad used a strong fourth quarter to get the season sweep over Minden 59-51.

Taylor Kissinger led the way for Minden scoring 20 game high points. She got a lot of help from teammates Kyla Swanson, who scored 14 points and Janessa Madsen who scored 10 points. The Whippets dominated the offensive boards to build and hold on to their big lead. Minden led 20-0 at the end of the first quarter and were up 27-8 at half.

Sarah Yocum, Kennedy Berreckman and Ellie Stallbaumer each scored four points to lead the way for the Haymakers who fall to 9-11. Minden improves to 13-7

The boys game was a much more competitive contest. Just a few points separated the teams through much of the game. It was a two-point lead for the Haymakers after the first quarter. A two-point lead for the Whippets at halftime and a two-point lead for Cozad after three. The fourth quarter, though, saw the Haymakers outscore Minden 20-14 to seal the win for Cozad 59-51.

Blaine Emerson had a great game for Cozad as he scored 19 points. Tristan Siemering chipped in the 15 for the Haymakers as they move to 10-9 on the year. Minden was led by Justin Villars who scored 11 points and Elijah Lovin who scored nine points.

Minden falls to 5-13.