Minutemaids Come Up Just Short

The best season in the history of Lexington girls soccer came to an end on Saturday as the Minutemaids lost 1-0 to Hastings who scored the game winner in the second half. Lexington played the game short handed as they were missing a couple of key players. Keith Allen had this to say about the effort. “We did the best we could to keep the Hastings attacking 5 in front of us, and not stab and make mistakes. Another great game from Winter in goal kept things tight. Most of the Hastings shots were low percentage and not overly threatening, but one got past us. We were looking to keep things simple and make good passes through the mid field, and put together a few attacks, but couldn’t bust loose to fire anything real dangerous.”

“We played nearly the entire season using 5 players across the back four positions. One of them graduates, in Senior Lucia Castro. Juniors Katty Escobar and Carolyn Zamora will lead the defense in 2020. Sophomores Kimberly Corzo and Janette Ortiz will also continue to strengthen our team across the back.” Hastings outshot Lexington on Saturday 25-4. Lexington ends the year at 8-6 and was the District Runner up for the first time in program history.

Lexington will lose four-year starter and team co-captain Katia Garcia, who will continue to play at Central Community College in Columbus. They also say goodbye to school record holder for career goals, Kathy Flores who will graduate with 25 goals for her career at LHS.