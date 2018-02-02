Minutemaids fall, Minutemen win in a thriller

LEXINGTON- Lexington hosted Grand Island Central Catholic on Friday night and the teams split the games. Grand Island Central Catholic won the girls game 53-27. In the boys game, it was Lexington who won in a tight game 64-63.

In the girls game, Grand Island Central Catholic jumped out to a 22-6 lead in the first quarter. In the second, Lexington cut into the lead and at halftime, it was 28-16 in favor of the Crusaders.

In the third quarter, Grand Island Central Catholic kept things rolling and they led 41-20 at the end of the period. In the final quarter, the Crusaders scored 12 points and held Lexington to seven points.

The Crusaders were led by 29 points from Megan Woods. Courtney Hanson had 10 points for Lexington. Grand Island Central Catholic improves to 14-6 and will face Spalding Academy on Tuesday. Lexington falls to 3-17 and will face Alliance on Thursday.

In the boys game, it was a back and forth affair between the Minutemen and the Crusaders. Grand Island Central Catholic led at the end of the first quarter 15-12. In the second quarter, Lexington cut into the lead and at halftime, it was 25-24 in favor of Grand Island Central Catholic.

In the third quarter, it was an offensive battle and Lexington outscored Grand Island Central Catholic 24-20. In the final period, Lexington was able to complete the comeback as sophomore Dylan Richman hit two free throws to win the game for the Minutemen.

Lexington was led by Richman’s 18 points. Maya Almayra had 32 points to lead the Crusaders. Lexington is 12-8 and will face Alliance next week. Grand Island Central Catholic falls to 15-4 and will battle Wahoo tomorrow.