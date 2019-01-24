Minutemaids Pull Off Shocker In Conference Tourney

Columbus-Lexington rallied from ten points down to stun top seeded Columbus Lakeview on Wednesday night 60-56 in Columbus. The Minutemaids were led by guards Courtney Hanson who scored 20 and Sarah Treffer who had 17 as Lexington won the Central Conference Quarterfinal matchup. Hanson did most of her damage late as she scored eight points in the fourth quarter. Lexington made its move in the third quarter outscoring Lakeview 21-14 to tie the game going into the fourth. Lexington also had a strong game inside from Maddi Sutton as she chipped in with 14 points as was six of six from the floor. Lexington is now 5-14 on the season and will take on 11-4 Crete in the conference semifinals tonight at 6pm at York high school.