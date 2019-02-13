class="post-template-default single single-post postid-365816 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Minutemaids’ Season Ends In North Platte | KRVN Radio

Minutemaids’ Season Ends In North Platte

BY Evan Jones | February 13, 2019
Home News Regional Sports
Minutemaids’ Season Ends In North Platte
KRVn Photo-Paul Pack

Following their first win in subdistrict play since 2011, Lexington had to face a familiar foe on Wednesday night for the opportunity to play on Saturday in their quest to Lincoln. Lexington had fallen to North Platte earlier in the season, and in this contest, the Minutemaids fell 50-27.

That final score is deceiving as the Minutemaids trailed at the intermission by just three, 15-12, but the second half was a different story. North Platte came out firing on all cylinders as they scored 22 points in the third period to Lexington’s nine. In the final quarter, North Platte outscore Lexington again, this time 12-6 en route to their victory.

 

KRVN Photo-Paul Pack: In her final game as a Minutemaid, Courtney Hanson had nine points for Lexington.

North Platte was led by Gracie Haneborg had 13. Lexington was paced by freshman Cordelia Harbison and her 10 points. North Platte Moves to 13-9 and will play in a district final on Saturday. Lexington finishes the season at 7-19.

 

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments