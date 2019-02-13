Minutemaids’ Season Ends In North Platte

Following their first win in subdistrict play since 2011, Lexington had to face a familiar foe on Wednesday night for the opportunity to play on Saturday in their quest to Lincoln. Lexington had fallen to North Platte earlier in the season, and in this contest, the Minutemaids fell 50-27.

That final score is deceiving as the Minutemaids trailed at the intermission by just three, 15-12, but the second half was a different story. North Platte came out firing on all cylinders as they scored 22 points in the third period to Lexington’s nine. In the final quarter, North Platte outscore Lexington again, this time 12-6 en route to their victory.

North Platte was led by Gracie Haneborg had 13. Lexington was paced by freshman Cordelia Harbison and her 10 points. North Platte Moves to 13-9 and will play in a district final on Saturday. Lexington finishes the season at 7-19.