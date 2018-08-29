class="post-template-default single single-post postid-331996 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Minutemaids Win Season Opener

BY Jayson Jorgensen | August 29, 2018
Lexington volleyball squad-KRVN Photo Paul Pack

For the first time since 2007 Lexington won it’s season opener topping Holdrege in four sets.
Set 1: 25-17
Set 2: 25-21
Set 3: 22-25
Set 4: 25-14
Cordelia Harbison led Lexington with 22 kills 12 digs 10 aces and Jennifer Nava added 7 kills 12 digs. Head coach Samantha Hammond had this to say about the win “It was great to win our first game. I was really proud of our effort and our determination to get the win. We still need to clean up a few communication and serving errors, and some of that will come with more practice and playing more games.” Lexington will host Minden on Thursday night.

