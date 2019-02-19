Minutemen Advance To District Final

LEXINGTON- Following a 55-39 win over North Platte on Monday night, the Minutemen of Lexington took down McCook on Tuesday evening by the same score, 55-39. The Bison tried to dictate the pace by slowing it down, but the Minutemen were able to get out and run early on. The Minutemen led at halftime by a score of 25-13, and then extended that lead throughout the second half with solid offense and tough defense.

Lexington was led by Nick Saiz with 15 points and McCook was paced by DJ Gross and his eight points. Lexington improves to 15-9 and will compete in a District Final on Saturday. This will be the first time Lexington has played in a District Final since 2008. McCook ends their season at 9-12.