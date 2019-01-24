Minutemen Almost Pull Off A Major Upset Against Seward

SEWARD- Lexington took the drive east down I-80 to play their inaugural Central Conference Tournament game against Class B’s 5th ranked Seward Blue Jays. This contest looked more like a heavyweight fight rather than a basketball game but, it came down to a shot attempt in the final seconds, and the Blue Jays won 48-46.

It was a battle of combating styles as Lexington tried to push the pace and for Seward, they wanted to slow things down a bit. Early in the contest, Lexington’s leading scorer Nick Saiz went down with an injury, but the Minutemen hung in there throughout playing tough defense and moving the ball on offense. Lexington trailed by a narrow margin at halftime 27-21.

In the second half, Lexington got the offense rolling pouring in 18 points in the third quarter while holding Seward to 10, and the Minutemen led 39-37 entering the final period. In the final seconds, Lexington trailed 48-46 and the Minutemen took a timeout to draw up a play. Kaleb Carpenter hoisted a halfcourt shot to see it rattle in and out, resulting in Lexington picking up their 8th loss of the season.

Seward was led by the dominant post play of Derek Holtorf with 15 points. Lexington was led by Ajack Waikur with his 12 points. Seward moves to 11-2 and will have a rematch with the 2nd ranked team in Class B Aurora on Thursday in the Central Conference Tournament. Lexington falls to 9-8 and will take on Northwest Saturday in a consolation game of the tournament.