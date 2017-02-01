Minutemen & Minutemaids Pick Up Wins At Home

Lexington-For a second straight game the three pointers were falling for Lexington as the Minutemen downed Broken Bow on Tuesday night 70-60. The Minutemen were 11-25 from three point range and led from start to finish against Broken Bow who was coming off an upset win over Gothenburg on Saturday night. Lexington jumped out early 9-0 and led 22-11 at the end of the first quarter. The lead grew to 40-20 late in the first half. Broken Bow would make a run and cut the gap the 53-44 early in the fourth before Lexington put the game away with a pair of three pointers from Hunter Kiburz and the Minutemen were 7-8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. Kiburz led Lexington with 17 points while Nick Saiz scored 15, Jonas Martin had 13 and Dylan Richman added 11 as Lexington improved to 6-10 on the year. Broken was paced by Padyn Borders with 14 as they fell to 14-5 on the season. Lexington has now won nine straight in this series.

In the girls game, Lexington used a season best 23-0 run in the first half to run away from Broken Bow 50-21. The Indians actually jumped out to a 9-0 lead midway through the first quarter before Lexington found it’s groove and coasted in for the win. Lexington sophomore Courtney Hanson had a night to remember as she hit six three pointers on her way to a career high 22 points. Brylee Lauby was also in double figures for Lexington as she scored 10. The victory was the first for Lexington since winning on opening night over Gothenburg. Both Lexington teams play at GICC on Friday, before hosting Aurora on Saturday.