Lexington High School soccer stars David and Jesus Jimenez signed letters of intent on Tuesday to play soccer next season at Central Community College in Columbus. They were each key contributors to Lexington’s success this season as the Minutemen went 14-3 and advanced to the NSAA State Semifinals. Jesus scored 22 goals and had three assists this spring. David scored five goals and had five assists for the Minutemen.
Minutemen Stars Headed To Columbus
David and Jesus Jimezez sign to play at CCC. KRVN Photo Paul Pack
