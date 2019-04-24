class="post-template-default single single-post postid-380916 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
BY Jayson Jorgensen | April 24, 2019
Moes Signs With Concordia
Taylor Moes-Photo Courtesy Elm Creek Schools

Elm Creek-Taylor Moes of Elm Creek signed a Letter of Intent to compete in Track & Field next season at Concordia University in Seward on Wednesday. Last year Moes finished second at the NSAA Class D State meet in the Triple Jump competition with a leap of 36 feet, five inches. This year her best effort has been 35 feet, one inch.

