Elm Creek-Taylor Moes of Elm Creek signed a Letter of Intent to compete in Track & Field next season at Concordia University in Seward on Wednesday. Last year Moes finished second at the NSAA Class D State meet in the Triple Jump competition with a leap of 36 feet, five inches. This year her best effort has been 35 feet, one inch.
Moes Signs With Concordia
Taylor Moes-Photo Courtesy Elm Creek Schools
