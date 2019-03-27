class="post-template-default single single-post postid-375261 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
Molinari to Serve as Interim Coach for Husker Men’s Basketball

BY huskers.com | March 27, 2019
Courtesy/NU Media Relations

Lincoln – University of Nebraska Athletics Director Bill Moos announced Wednesday that Jim Molinari will serve as interim head coach for the Nebraska basketball program during its coaching transition.

“It has been my practice to designate someone to be in charge during a time of transition,” Moos said. “Because Jim has experience as a head coach, I can be confident that every aspect of the program will be monitored.

Molinari has served on the Husker coaching staff since 2014, and also has served as a head coach at Western Illinois, Minnesota, Bradley and Northern Illinois.

