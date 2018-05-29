Moos, Frost and Football Staff to Tour State in June

Athletic Director Bill Moos, Head Coach Scott Frost and members of the Nebraska football staff will visit all areas of Nebraska as part of the Husker Nation Tour presented by First National Bank. The two-day, 26-town blitz will take place on Monday, June 11 and Tuesday, June 12.
All events in the Husker Nation Tour are free and open to the public and give Nebraska fans a chance to meet the coaching staff as preparations continue for the 2018 season. The tour will kick off with Frost, Moos and Associate A.D. for Football Matt Davison highlighting a trip to Scottsbluff and Alliance on Monday. The trio will be at the Gering Civic Center for a mid-day event on Monday, followed by an early evening event at Newberry’s in downtown Alliance.
Monday evening events will also take place in Valentine (Troy Walters, Mike Dawson) and Ogallala (Erik Chinander, Frank Verducci), before the staff meets fans in 22 towns on Tuesday, June 12.
Tuesday groups include Walters and Dawson (O’Neill, Aurora, Seward); Chinander and Verducci (Imperial, McCook, Lexington); Jovan Dewitt and Ryan Held (Kearney, Hastings, Geneva, York); Barrett Ruud and Sean Beckton (Norfolk, South Sioux City, West Point, Blair); Travis Fisher and Mario Verduzco (Wahoo, Fremont, David City, Beatrice) and Moos, Greg Austin and Zach Duval (Falls City, Auburn, Plattsmouth, Gretna).
2018 Husker Nation Tour Presented by First National Bank
|MONDAY, JUNE 11
|STAFF
|TOWN
|TIME
|LOCATION
| Bill Moos, Scott Frost,
Matt Davison
| Scottsbluff
Alliance
| 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.
4:30 – 6:30 p.m.
| Gering Civic Center
Newberry’s
| Erik Chinander,
Frank Verducci
|Ogallala
|5:30 – 7 p.m.
|Open Range Grill
|Troy Walters, Mike Dawson
|Valentine
|5:30 – 7 p.m.
|Bolo Brewery & Tap Room
|TUESDAY, JUNE 12
|STAFF
|TOWN
|TIME
|LOCATION
| Erik Chinander,
Frank Verducci
| Imperial
McCook
Lexington
| 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.
1 – 2 p.m.
5 – 6 p.m.
| Chase County Fair & Expo
Coppermill Steakhouse
LakeShore Marina Bar
|Troy Walters, Mike Dawson
| O’Neill
Aurora
Seward
| 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.
1 – 2 p.m.
4 – 5 p.m.
| O’Neill Community Center
Bremer Community Center
Harvest Hall-County Fairgrounds
|Jovan Dewitt, Ryan Held
| Kearney
Hastings
Geneva
York
| 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
3 – 4 p.m.
5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
| First National Bank (Downtown)
Lochland Country Club
Rialto Theater
Holthus Convention Center
|Sean Beckton, Barrett Ruud
| Norfolk
South Sioux City
West Point
Blair
| 9 – 10 a.m.
12:30 – 1:30 p.m.
3 – 4 p.m.
5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
| Norfolk Country Club
Hy-Vee
Nielsen Community Center
Woodhouse Auto Family
| Travis Fisher,
Mario Verduzco
| Wahoo
Fremont
David City
Beatrice
| 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
2 – 3 p.m.
5 – 6 p.m.
| Hilltop Country Club
Sid Dillon Chevrolet
Par IV Restaurant & Lounge
The Black Crow
| Bill Moos, Greg Austin,
Zach Duval
| Falls City
Auburn
Plattsmouth
Gretna
| 9 – 10 a.m.
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
2:30 – 3:30 p.m.
5 – 6 p.m.
| Pritchard Auditorium
Arbor Manor
Plattsmouth Community Center
Spikers Sports & Spirits