Moos, Frost and Football Staff to Tour State in June

Athletic Director Bill Moos, Head Coach Scott Frost and members of the Nebraska football staff will visit all areas of Nebraska as part of the Husker Nation Tour presented by First National Bank. The two-day, 26-town blitz will take place on Monday, June 11 and Tuesday, June 12.

All events in the Husker Nation Tour are free and open to the public and give Nebraska fans a chance to meet the coaching staff as preparations continue for the 2018 season. The tour will kick off with Frost, Moos and Associate A.D. for Football Matt Davison highlighting a trip to Scottsbluff and Alliance on Monday. The trio will be at the Gering Civic Center for a mid-day event on Monday, followed by an early evening event at Newberry’s in downtown Alliance.

Monday evening events will also take place in Valentine (Troy Walters, Mike Dawson) and Ogallala (Erik Chinander, Frank Verducci), before the staff meets fans in 22 towns on Tuesday, June 12.

Tuesday groups include Walters and Dawson (O’Neill, Aurora, Seward); Chinander and Verducci (Imperial, McCook, Lexington); Jovan Dewitt and Ryan Held (Kearney, Hastings, Geneva, York); Barrett Ruud and Sean Beckton (Norfolk, South Sioux City, West Point, Blair); Travis Fisher and Mario Verduzco (Wahoo, Fremont, David City, Beatrice) and Moos, Greg Austin and Zach Duval (Falls City, Auburn, Plattsmouth, Gretna).

2018 Husker Nation Tour Presented by First National Bank

MONDAY, JUNE 11 STAFF TOWN TIME LOCATION Bill Moos, Scott Frost,

Matt Davison Scottsbluff

Alliance 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Gering Civic Center

Newberry’s Erik Chinander,

Frank Verducci Ogallala 5:30 – 7 p.m. Open Range Grill Troy Walters, Mike Dawson Valentine 5:30 – 7 p.m. Bolo Brewery & Tap Room