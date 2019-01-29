Moos Gets Vote Of Confidence From NU Leaders

In an attempt to quash widespread rumors circulating on-line, two of UNL’s top administrators have issued a vote of confidence for Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos. NU president Hank Bounds and UNL chancellor Ronnie Green said in a joint statement Tuesday morning. “He has our full support, and we look forward to his continued strong leadership.” NU made the statement to both the Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World Herald. Earlier this week, vague rumors began popping up on various social media sites talking about Moos’ job security. None of those rumors have been substantiated by the University or any media outlets.