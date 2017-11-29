Morgan Earns Second-Team All-Big Ten

Nebraska junior receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. earned second-team All-Big Ten honors, as the league office announced the offensive all-conference winners on Wednesday.

Morgan Jr. earned second-team honors from both the Big Ten Coaches and media panel and he headed a group of four Husker offensive players to earn all-conference accolades. Fellow receiver JD Spielman was a third-team choice by the media and an honorable-mention selection from the coaches. Offensive lineman Jerald Foster and Nick Gates were honorable-mention choices by both voting groups.

Morgan set a Nebraska season record with 986 receiving yards on 61 receptions and his 10 touchdown catches ranked third on the NU single-season list. Morgan led the Big Ten Conference in touchdown catches (10), receiving yards per game (89.6 ypg) and 100-yard receiving games (5), while ranking second in receiving yards (986) and third in receptions (61).

Spielman gave Nebraska an outstanding one-two combination at receiver. The redshirt freshman was third in the Big Ten in receiving yards per game and was first in conference games only. He finished the year with Nebraska freshman records of 55 receptions for 830 yards. On Tuesday, Spielman earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten honors for his special teams work, and earlier this week BTN.com named Spielman to its freshman All-Big Ten squad.

Foster and Gates formed a strong left side of the Nebraska offensive line, starting every game at guard and tackle, respectively. Gates earned all-conference honors for the second straight year after being a third-team choice by the media and an honorable-mention choice by the coaches last season.

In addition to Spielman, special team performers Drew Brown and De’Mornay Pierson-El also earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten honors on Tuesday. Senior linebacker Chris Weber was the Huskers’ Big Ten Sportsmanship Award winner.