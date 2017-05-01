class="post-template-default single single-post postid-232767 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Moustakas, Vargas named Royals player, pitcher of the month | KRVN Radio

Moustakas, Vargas named Royals player, pitcher of the month

BY Kansas City Royals | May 1, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
Moustakas, Vargas named Royals player, pitcher of the month
Courtesy/AP. Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring on a Mike Moustakas double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, April 24, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  – The Kansas City Royals announced that third baseman Mike Moustakas has been named Royals Player of the Month and right-handed pitcher Jason Vargas is the Pitcher of the Month for April. The player award is determined by a combined fan and media vote, with the pitcher award voted on by local media.

Moustakas tied for third in the American League with seven home runs in April, including homers in back-to-back games on April 14-15. He recorded a hit in 19 of the 21 games in which he had an at-bat, including an 11-game hitting streak from April 12-25, tied for the second longest of his career. He led the Royals in hits, home runs and slugging percentage to earn his third career Royals Player of the Month award, and first since June 2015.

Vargas ranked sixth in the Majors with a 1.40 ERA (4 ER in 25.2 IP) and started 3-0 for the second time in his career (also, as a rookie in 2005), recording at least 6.0 innings and allowing one run or less in each of his first three starts, becoming the fourth Royals pitcher to record three such starts to begin a season, joining Zack Greinke (2008), Runelvys Hernandez (2003) and Kevin Appier (1992). He recorded 15.2 consecutive scoreless innings across three starts, tied for the third-longest streak in the Majors last month. On April 19 vs. San Francisco, he recorded nine strikeouts, his most in 46 starts as a Royal and one shy of his career high, which contributed to his 14.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio (28 SO, 2 BB) that ranked third in the Majors. This marks Vargas’ first Royals Pitcher of the Month award.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments