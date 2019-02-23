MPCC Rodeo Team to host fundraising rodeo

The Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team will host its annual fundraising rodeo in McCook on March 15-16. Performances will begin at 7 p.m. each night at the Kiplinger Arena at the Red Willow County Fairgrounds.

Admission for the regular performances is $10 per person with the exception of children 12 and younger – who will be admitted free.

The public is also welcome to attend slack, the overflow from the regular performances, for free. That will begin at noon on March 15 and at 10 a.m. on March 16.

Concessions and team merchandise will be for sale throughout the event. Proceeds will go toward a combination of scholarships, practice equipment and travel expenses for rodeo team members. Previous purchases have included a horse trailer, roping dummies and a bucking machine.

Both the Nebraska State Rodeo Association and the Kansas Professional Rodeo Association sanction the rodeo in McCook. It is sponsored in part by a grant from Red Willow County Tourism.