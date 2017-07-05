Mr., Ms. Basketball All-Stars Announced

KEARNEY, Neb. – The Mr. Basketball & Miss Basketball Kearney Senior All-Star Games will feature the area’s top seniors from last winter. For the second year both games will be played on the same night, Sunday, July 9th. The girl’s game will be tip off at 6:00 p.m. at the UNK Health & Sports Center with the boys’ game to follow around 7:00 p.m.

The all-star games cap a weekend of basketball in Kearney, as teams from the Midwest battle in the Mr. Basketball Invitational on July 6-8. The Miss Basketball Showcase takes place on July 13-15.

Tickets, which get you into action for both all-star games are $6 for adults and $4 for youth (k-8). Complete rosters will be release the week of the event.

The Complete rosters for the Kearney Senior All-Star Games are listed below:

GIRLS ROSTERS

BLUE TEAM • Coach Don Clark, Kearney High

Autumn Pritchard Pleasanton 5-5

Kayla Stubbs Pleasanton 5-6

Callie Detlefs Arcadia/Loup City 5-7

Kelsey Clark Kearney High 5-7

Rebecca Nozicka Ravenna 5-8

Jacee Pfeifer Holdrege 5-9

Sheridan Holcomb Arcadia/Loup City 5-10

Kaitlyn Harrison Alma 6-0

RED TEAM • Coach Kelly Cooksley, Broken Bow

Savannah Weverka South Loup 5-2

Brielle Weverka Arapahoe 5-4

Ashley Snell Axtell 5-4

Savana Quinn Southern Valley 5-4

Mykala Tincher Amherst 5-5

Kristine Edgren Bertrand 5-6

Madyssen Murphy Amherst 5-8

Kirsten Plank Franklin 5-10

Sophie Mellama Axtell 5-10

BOYS ROSTERS

BLACK TEAM • Coach Darby Line, S-E-M High School

Trey Clevenger Kearney High 5-10

Blaine Emerson Cozad 5-11

Jason Line S-E-M 6-0

Lance Aspegren Wilcox-Hildreth 6-1

Tyler Buck Holdrege 6-1

Jeff Butler Holdrege 6-1

Trace Claflin S-E-M 6-3

Brady Rohde Ansley/Litchfield 6-3

Wyatt Barta Broken Bow 6-5

RED TEAM • Coach Mike Brummer, Alma High School

Trevor Adelung Amherst 5-10

John Husmann KCHS 6-0

Eric Kovarik Alma 6-0

Chase Konert Alma 6-1

Cooper Grabenstein Bertrand 6-1

Brady Holtmeier KCHS 6-2

Keith Murphy Overton 6-2

Cody Chilewski Arcadia/LC 6-3

Thomas Miller Minden 6-3

Justin Villars Minden 6-3