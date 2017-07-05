Mr., Ms. Basketball All-Stars Announced

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-246002 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY Scott Foster | July 5, 2017
KEARNEY, Neb. – The Mr. Basketball & Miss Basketball Kearney Senior All-Star Games will feature the area’s top seniors from last winter.  For the second year both games will be played on the same night, Sunday, July 9th. The girl’s game will be tip off  at 6:00 p.m. at the UNK Health & Sports Center with the boys’ game to follow around 7:00 p.m.

The all-star games cap a weekend of basketball in Kearney, as teams from the Midwest battle in the Mr. Basketball Invitational on July 6-8. The Miss Basketball Showcase takes place on July 13-15.

Tickets, which get you into action for both all-star games are $6 for adults and $4 for youth (k-8). Complete rosters will be release the week of the event.

The Complete rosters for the Kearney Senior All-Star Games are listed below:

GIRLS ROSTERS

BLUE TEAM • Coach Don Clark, Kearney High

Autumn Pritchard             Pleasanton                      5-5

Kayla Stubbs                    Pleasanton                      5-6

Callie Detlefs                    Arcadia/Loup City           5-7

Kelsey Clark                     Kearney High                  5-7

Rebecca Nozicka            Ravenna                          5-8

Jacee Pfeifer                    Holdrege                          5-9

Sheridan Holcomb          Arcadia/Loup City           5-10

Kaitlyn Harrison               Alma                                  6-0

RED TEAM •    Coach Kelly Cooksley, Broken Bow

Savannah Weverka         South Loup                     5-2

Brielle Weverka                Arapahoe                        5-4

Ashley Snell                      Axtell                                5-4

Savana Quinn                  Southern Valley             5-4

Mykala Tincher                 Amherst                           5-5

Kristine Edgren                Bertrand                          5-6

Madyssen Murphy           Amherst                           5-8

Kirsten Plank                    Franklin                           5-10

Sophie Mellama            Axtell                                 5-10

 

BOYS ROSTERS

BLACK TEAM • Coach Darby Line, S-E-M High School

Trey Clevenger              Kearney High              5-10

Blaine Emerson             Cozad                           5-11

Jason Line                      S-E-M                            6-0

Lance Aspegren            Wilcox-Hildreth           6-1

Tyler Buck                       Holdrege                      6-1

Jeff Butler                        Holdrege                      6-1

Trace Claflin                   S-E-M                            6-3

Brady Rohde                  Ansley/Litchfield         6-3

Wyatt Barta                      Broken Bow                 6-5

RED TEAM • Coach Mike Brummer, Alma High School

Trevor Adelung              Amherst                        5-10

John Husmann               KCHS                            6-0

Eric Kovarik                     Alma                              6-0

Chase Konert                 Alma                              6-1

Cooper Grabenstein     Bertrand                       6-1

Brady Holtmeier             KCHS                            6-2

Keith Murphy                  Overton                         6-2

Cody Chilewski              Arcadia/LC                   6-3

Thomas Miller                 Minden                         6-3

Justin Villars                         Minden                  6-3

