Mroczek Is New AD and Assistant Principal in Gothenburg

GOTHENBURG – After nearly two decades as an educator Marc Mroczek will take over duties next year as the Activities Director and Assistant Principal at Gothenburg Public Schools in August.

Mroczek an Alma graduate, comes to Gothenburg after seven years as the Activities Director at North Platte High School. He said moving to Gothenburg felt right.

“Anytime you talk to anyone about Gothenburg, they say what an awesome district it is.” Mroczek said. “It’s going to be a good place for my family. They will benefit from being in Gothenburg.”

Mroczek is familiar with Gothenburg after spending 12 years as a coach and AD at Chase County Public Schools in Imperial. A school that competes against the Swedes.

“Gothenburg was just one of those places even when I was coach in Imperial that showed great community support,” Mroczek said.

Along with being the AD, he was also be the assistant principal in the Middle and High School. He said he is excited about that opportunity too.

“I’m excited to get in the classroom with those kids and make those connections,” he said.

Mroczek went to Doane University for his education degree. He received his Administrative Degree from UNK.

Mroczek will be replacing Tyler Herman who will take a similar position in York.

Listen to discussion with Mroczek