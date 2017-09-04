Mullen Native Earns MIAA Award

UNK defensive end Tye Spies, was named the Co-MIAA Defensive Player of the Week. Spies helped the Lopers to a season opening win over Missouri Western last Thursday. He tied for the team lead in tackles (six) and had 2.5 sacks to help UNK to it’s first season opening victory in six years. Spies and the Loper defense held the Griffons to 209 total yards. MWSU had nine three-and-outs and totaled just 37 yards rushing. The 6-3 junior defensive lineman is a native of Mullen, Neb. The Lopers will travel to Emporia State this week. That game on Thursday night can be heard on 93.1 KRVN FM and krvn.com.