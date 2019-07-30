Samantha Moore of of Mullen was offered and has verbally committed to play basketball at UNK as part of their 2021 recruiting class. Last year as a sophomore more averaged 16 points and four rebounds per game while helping her team go 21-4. Moore is a 6’0 wing player who has played this summer with the Nebraska Pride AAU Squad which is coached by Broken Bow head girls coach Kelly Cooksley.
Mullen Star Verbally Commits To UNK
Samantha Moore-Courtesy Photo
