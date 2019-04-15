Nebraska Baseball sweeps doubleheader from Penn State

University Park, Pa. – The Nebraska baseball team (19-10, 9-2 Big Ten) won the first game of its doubleheader against Penn State, 4-2, at Medlar Field on Saturday afternoon.

Senior righty Reece Eddins, making his sixth start of the season, matched his career high with 7.0 innings and recorded six strikeouts, while allowing two runs (one earned run). Robbie Palkert went 1.0 scoreless inning before Colby Gomes earned his team-high sixth save of the season by pitching the final inning.

In the top of the first, the Huskers went down 1-2-3 with two strikeouts and a groundout. In the bottom of the opening frame, Penn State plated one run to take the early lead. The leadoff batter reached on an error and scored later in the inning, as two Nittany Lions registered hits during the inning.

Angelo Altavilla and Cam Chick strung together back-to-back hits after two outs, but a strikeout ended the top of the second. PSU’s lone baserunner in the bottom of the second was caught stealing.

Nebraska plated two runs in the top of the third to take a 2-1 lead. After a flyout, Spencer Schwellenbach was hit-by-pitch before Aaron Palensky reached on an error. Mojo Hagge drove in one run with his groundout. Another run scored when Joe Acker reached on an error. The Nittany Lions managed one hit in the bottom of the frame, but a double play ended the inning.

NU went down in order in the top of the fourth with two strikeouts and a flyout. Penn State left a pair stranded in a scoreless bottom of the fourth.

Nebraska left the bases loaded in a scoreless fifth inning. Alex Henwood hit a leadoff single, while Schwellenbach drew a walk and Palensky singled before PSU recorded its first out. A flyout, strikeout and groundout kept NU from extending its lead. Penn State scored one run in the bottom half to tie the game at 2-2. The Nittany Lions produced a leadoff triple before an RBI groundout.

Nebraska scratched out one run in the top of the sixth to retake the lead at 3-2. Altavilla drew a leadoff walk before Colby Gomes drove him in with an RBI double. NU loaded the bases after a pair of walks, but left the runners stranded. Penn State managed one baserunner on a hit, but left him stranded in a scoreless frame.

In the top of the seventh, NU plated one run to take a 4-2 lead. Luke Roskam was hit-by-pitch and advanced to third on an error by the PSU pitcher on a failed pickoff attempt. He scored on Altavilla’s sacrifice fly. Eddins retired all three Nittany Lions batters he faced in the bottom of the seventh, recording two strikeouts.

Gomes hit a leadoff single in the top of the eighth before Henwood reached on a walk, but three consecutive outs left them on base. PSU had two hits in the bottom of the eighth, but left both runners stranded.

NU managed one baserunner in the top of the ninth, but left him stranded as the score remained 4-2. Gomes retired all three Nittany Lion hitters in the bottom of the ninth.

University Park, Pa. – Nebraska (20-10, 10-2 Big Ten) held Penn State to two hits in a 3-1 win during the second game of a doubleheader at Medlar Field on Saturday night.

With the win, the Huskers complete a three-game sweep of the Nittany Lions. It marks Nebraska’s first three-game road conference series sweep since March 25-27, 2016 at Purdue.

Senior left-hander Nate Fisher, making his eighth start of the season, tossed 5.0 innings and allowed only one run on two hits and earned six strikeouts. Mike Waldron threw 3.0 scoreless innings and earned the win, while Shay Schanaman notched a save by pitching the final inning.

In the opening frame, Spencer Schwellenbach and Aaron Palensky strung together back-to-back singles before three consecutive outs left them stranded at first and third. Fisher retired all three Nittany Lion hitters in the bottom of the first with one strikeout.

NU went down in order in the top of the second. The Nittany Lions also went down in order as all three batters flied out to center field.

In the top of the third, Nebraska’s hitters went down 1-2-3 with a strikeout and two flyouts. Penn State plated one run in the bottom of the third to take the early 1-0 lead. The Nittany Lions drew two walks during the inning and managed one hit.

The Huskers scored one run in the top of the fourth to tie the score at 1-1. Mojo Hagge and Keegan Watson drew back-to-back walks before Luke Roskam pounded an RBI double. With runners on second and third, each of the next three Husker batters produced outs to leave them stranded. Fisher recorded two strikeouts in the bottom of the fourth to keep the score tied at 1-1.

NU left two runners on in the top of the fifth, but couldn’t take the lead. Palensky managed his second hit of the game during the inning. One Nittany Lion reached on a walk in the bottom of the fifth, but he was left stranded.

NU went down in order in the top of the sixth with two flyouts and a strikeout. Penn State’s leadoff hitter singled, but a flyout and double play kept the score tied at 1-1.

Schwellenbach recorded a base hit in the top of the seventh, but NU couldn’t bring him in. Waldron retired all three Nittany Lion batters in the bottom of the seventh.

In the top of the eighth, Nebraska scored two runs to take a 3-1 lead. Joe Acker and Roskam drew back-to-back one-out walks before Angelo Altavilla singled to load the bases. A passed ball scored one run before Cam Chick’s sacrifice fly scored NU’s second run of the inning. In the bottom of the eighth, PSU went down in order with two flyouts and a strikeout.

Alex Henwood singled in the top of the ninth, but three consecutive outs left him stranded on third base. Schanaman retired all three Nittany Lions in the bottom of the ninth.