Nebraska Concludes Preparation For Iowa

Lincoln, Neb. – The Nebraska football team practiced for approximately two hours on Wednesday in shoulder pads and helmets. The offense was in Hawks Championship Center and the defense was in the Cook Pavilion. Following practice, the Huskers participated in a Thanksgiving dinner as a team.

Head coach Mike Riley addressed the media following practice, starting with the injury report.

“Looks like Devine Ozigbo will be okay to play. He’s practiced well the last couple days. Aaron Williams has made it through a couple days of practice in good shape so we hope that continues right into the game. Chris Weber has had a good week of practice with no incident so he should be okay to go. JD Spielman is questionable at this time. We will wait as long as we have to for JD. We’re hoping he feels better tomorrow.”

Riley talked about the last practice with the seniors and what they have meant to him the last three years.

“I’ve always felt fortunate to have been with guys no matter how long it was. One year, two years, three years, four years, five years, it always makes me feel good about what we do and the things that we get to do and the relationships that are developed. I think every coach feels like that but it’s such a privilege and relationships are a lifetime so it’s pretty special. Frankly we can’t even hold it together with a year like we’ve had without solid, good seniors to just kind of keep pushing everything forward. We owe these guys a lot.”

Riley described how he viewed Iowa’s performance against Ohio State and the Hawkeyes’ effort in the past two games after the win over the Buckeyes.

“It’s college football. What we’ve been searching for, so have they in some fashion with just consistency. The thing that we have to get ready for is what they have done so well when you look at the big picture of their season. Their running game, their angle game in the passing game, their quick-hitting play-action passes, their mesh game underneath. They have a lot of stuff actually, for a team that you think just runs the ball. They have a nice mixture of things they do. They have a nice vertical game with those tight ends that are really talented. You have to be ready for all that, and we’ve seen it all work, like a lot of it, all work in one day against Ohio State. It was pretty amazing. They just executed really, really well that day. That’s football for you.”

Nebraska will conclude its preparation for Iowa with a Thursday walk-through. Kickoff for Friday’s game at Memorial Stadium is set for 3 p.m. (CT)