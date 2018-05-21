Nebraska Danger Announce Coaching Dismissal

GRAND ISLAND, NEBRASKA – Bosselman Entertainment LLC and the Nebraska Danger Indoor Professional Football Team announce the dismissal of Mark Stoute from the position of head coach.

“We thank Coach Stoute for his commitment to our program and wish him the absolute best,” Nebraska Danger Owner Charlie Bosselman states. “Moving forward, we have tremendous expectations for our football program and a steadfast commitment to winning. I believe we can achieve great things within the Indoor Football League, and it is our priority to present a high-level product for our fans and our community.”

Current Danger assistant coaches Adam Shackleford and Pig Brown will take over as co-head coaches for the duration of the 2018 Danger season, in which three regular season games remain.