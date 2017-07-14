Nebraska FB: Jones Named to Thorpe Award Watch List

Lincoln – Senior Chris Jones became the third Husker this week named to one of the national award lists, as he was named to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award watch list Friday morning. The Thorpe Award is presented to the nation’s top defensive back.

Jones, a 6-0, 195-pound cornerback from Jacksonville, Fla., earned a spot on the list after a solid junior campaign in 2016. He totaled 37 tackles, including 33 solo stops, three interceptions and 10 pass breakups to earn honorable-mention All-Big Ten honors. Jones had two games with multiple pass breakups, including a pair at Indiana, a game he also had a 33-yard interception return for a touchdown. He also had three games with at least five tackles, including a career-high six stops in the win over Oregon. Jones also had interceptions against Fresno State and Wyoming.

He moved into the starting lineup as a sophomore, making seven starts and totaling 25 tackles, including 21 solo stops, five pass breakups and a pair of interceptions. His second pick of the year sealed Nebraska’s eight-point win over UCLA in the Foster Farms Bowl.

The Thorpe Award Winner is selected from three finalists and will be announced at The Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, December 7, 2017, on ESPN. Jones will look to become Nebraska’s first Thorpe Award winner.

Jones joins Nick Gates (Outland) and Drew Brown (Groza) as Huskers on preseason watch lists, as more watch lists will be announced next week.